BlueAndGold - Highlights, Analysis Of Tyler Buchner's Elite 11 Day One Performance

Highlights, Analysis Of Tyler Buchner's Elite 11 Day One Performance
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer was in Nashville for day one for the Elite 11 Finals to check out La Mesa (Calif.) Helix quarterback and Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner.
Watch clips of Buchner and Singer's thoughts on his performance in the video below.
Want more analysis? Read Singer's full breakdown here.
