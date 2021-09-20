Hey Horka: What will Notre Dame football offense do against Wisconsin?

The biggest Notre Dame football game of the season to date is here.

The No. 12 Fighting Irish (3-0) take on No. 18 Wisconsin (1-1) on Saturday at Soldier Field (Noon ET, FOX). Notre Dame is coming off its best performance of the season in downing Purdue 27-13 at home. The Badgers are coming off a bye week.

The biggest question Notre Dame must answer going into the neutral site game is this: what will the Irish's inconsistent offense do against a Wisconsin defense that ranks No. 2 nationally in yards allowed per game, albeit through just two games?

An answer to that and more is below in this week's edition of Hey Horka.