How one play was emblematic of Notre Dame football offensive inconsistency

Even when Kevin Austin Jr. got his hands on the football, it ended poorly for Notre Dame. It was just that kind of day for the senior wide receiver against Purdue. It was just that kind of day for the Fighting Irish offense in general, really. Sure, No. 12 Notre Dame did enough to win. Graduate senior quarterback Jack Coan threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Kyren Williams rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown and caught a couple passes for 47 yards and another score. But one blunder from Austin Jr. was representative of the inconsistency that could plague the Notre Dame offense this season despite it having shown an ability to strike quickly.

Coan couldn’t connect with Austin Jr. all day. He overshot him in the right corner of the end zone. Then the left corner. Then the right sideline. Austin Jr. was open numerous times. Coan just couldn’t put the ball on him. Coan said he might have rushed a few throws because he did not want to take sacks with Notre Dame’s offensive line being as much of a question mark as it has proven to be early in the season. Coan has been sacked 10 times in the last two weeks and 14 total times through the first three games of the year. “I think my timing was off on some passes,” Coan said. “I definitely need to be a lot more accurate.” And when he was accurate to Austin Jr. for the first time, the latter let him down. Coan lofted a pass into one-on-one coverage on third and 10 with Notre Dame leading 17-13 midway through the third quarter. Austin Jr. had positioning on the Purdue defensive back, and he made the most of it by high pointing the ball and bringing it to his body on his way down to the turf. When Austin’s backside hit the ground, so did the ball. It squirted out of his hands, off his hip and onto the playing surface. Instead of a first down deep in Purdue territory, Notre Dame punted. The Purdue defender did his best to break up the play, but it was a catch Austin Jr. had to make given how the rest of the day had gone to that point.

Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. couldn't make a tough catch against Purdue. (Chad Weaver/BGI)