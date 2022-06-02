Head coach of four-star WR Christian Hamilton goes in-depth on recruitment
By the time wide receiver Christian Hamilton finished his route, head coach Jupiter Wilson had an idea he had just witnessed a special talent. “I remember him catching a slant and uncannily knew we...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news