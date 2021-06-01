Grad Transfer CB To Take Midweek Notre Dame Official Visit
Notre Dame’s first official visitor in a year and a half comes from the transfer portal.
Tulsa graduate transfer cornerback Akayleb Evans will take an official visit to Notre Dame June 2-4, per BlueandGold.com sources.
Notre Dame offered Evans a scholarship on May 17, and on Sunday, he posted on social media that he’s narrowed his recruitment down to Jackson State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Texas and Texas Tech.
Typically, the recruitment of graduate transfers doesn’t mirror what the recruitment of a high school prospect looks like, in terms of announcing offers and a top schools list. But Evans’ recruitment is in the public spotlight. And next up for the 6-2, 188-pounder is a trip to South Bend on Wednesday.
Evans was originally a two-star recruit out of McKinney High School. He chose Tulsa over offers from Iowa State, Kansas, North Texas and New Mexico.
In 2020, he started nine games and notched 29 tackles (1.5 for loss), one sack, three pass breakups and a forced fumble. Evans only missed one tackle last fall and allowed 166 yards on 27 targets, per Pro Football Focus. He has allowed just three touchdowns during 1,307 snaps at Tulsa.
Since May 11 – when Evans entered the transfer portal – Evans picked up offers from Missouri, Texas, Nebraska, Washington State, Minnesota, TCU, SMU, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Oregon State, Louisville, Texas Tech and Kansas State.
If Evans does end up joining the Notre Dame football team, he will be its sixth grad transfer the Irish have taken since the end of the 2019 season.
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_ and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.