Grad Transfer CB To Take Midweek Notre Dame Official Visit

Notre Dame’s first official visitor in a year and a half comes from the transfer portal. Tulsa graduate transfer cornerback Akayleb Evans will take an official visit to Notre Dame June 2-4, per BlueandGold.com sources. Notre Dame offered Evans a scholarship on May 17, and on Sunday, he posted on social media that he’s narrowed his recruitment down to Jackson State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Texas and Texas Tech.

Former Tulsa defensive back Akayleb Evans will be in South Bend soon. (AP Images)