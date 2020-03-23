Georgia Pass Rusher Places Notre Dame In Top 10
Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County class of 2021 weak side defensive end Joshua Robinson announced his top 10 schools list on Monday evening.
Making the cut for the 6-4, 225-pounder is Arizona State, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Stanford, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.
Robinson, who Rivals ranks as the No. 20 WDE nationally and No. 40 prospect in the state of Georgia, added an offer from Notre Dame Jan. 21 while Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston was out on the road recruiting.
"He talked about how he wants to see me up there and all of these dates I can come to," Robinson told BlueandGold.com the day following earning the offer. "He's a cool guy. He knows what he's doing. If I make it up there, he said he'll talk to me about schemes."
The Peach State pass rusher has not visited Notre Dame yet, and he certainly won't be able to in the immediate future, as the NCAA put a dead period into place due to the spread of the Coronavirus.
During his junior season, Robinson totaled 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, nine sacks, seven quarterback hurries and four pass deflections in nine games.
Robinson is the second defensive end target for the Irish in the 2021 class to place Notre Dame in their top schools list. Hutto (Texas) High's Landyn Watson, a four-star prospect cut his list in half on Monday afternoon, and Notre Dame made the list.
Notre Dame has six commitments in the 2021 class, which ranks No. 5 nationally per Rivals.
