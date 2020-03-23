SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Robinson, who Rivals ranks as the No. 20 WDE nationally and No. 40 prospect in the state of Georgia, added an offer from Notre Dame Jan. 21 while Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston was out on the road recruiting.

"He talked about how he wants to see me up there and all of these dates I can come to," Robinson told BlueandGold.com the day following earning the offer. "He's a cool guy. He knows what he's doing. If I make it up there, he said he'll talk to me about schemes."

The Peach State pass rusher has not visited Notre Dame yet, and he certainly won't be able to in the immediate future, as the NCAA put a dead period into place due to the spread of the Coronavirus.