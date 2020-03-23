The 6-3, 230-pounder took to Twitter to announce his top 13 schools list, which includes Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Cal, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech.

Watson committed to LSU last summer, but opened his recruitment back up in December.

The Fighting Irish offered Watson a scholarship all the way back in November 2018. Notre Dame is not considered to be a favorite to land him, but Watson placing the Irish in his top list does show that he still has interest in the program.

Watson told Red Raider Sports, the Texas Tech Rivals website, last week that he has a visit scheduled to Virginia Tech for this summer, which is now up in the air. Texas Tech, Arizona State and Missouri have been pushing hard for him recently. Watson did not mention Notre Dame in the interview.