Four-Star Texas DE Places Notre Dame In Top Group
Hutto (Texas) High class of 2021 weakside defensive end Landyn Watson cut his list in half on Monday afternoon.
The 6-3, 230-pounder took to Twitter to announce his top 13 schools list, which includes Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Cal, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech.
Watson committed to LSU last summer, but opened his recruitment back up in December.
The Fighting Irish offered Watson a scholarship all the way back in November 2018. Notre Dame is not considered to be a favorite to land him, but Watson placing the Irish in his top list does show that he still has interest in the program.
Watson told Red Raider Sports, the Texas Tech Rivals website, last week that he has a visit scheduled to Virginia Tech for this summer, which is now up in the air. Texas Tech, Arizona State and Missouri have been pushing hard for him recently. Watson did not mention Notre Dame in the interview.
As a junior, Watson finished with 50 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two fumbles returned for touchdowns en route to earning District 11-5A D1 Defensive Lineman of the Year honors.
Watson is listed as a four-star talent, the No. 37 prospect in Texas and the No. 15 weakside defensive end in the nation by Rivals.
Notre Dame has six commitments in the 2021 class, which ranks No. 5 nationally per Rivals.
