GameDay Central: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Notre Dame football

No. 12/10 Notre Dame (2-0) hosts the Purdue Boilermakers (2-0, 0-0 Big 10) on Saturday afternoon in the first contest between the two Hoosier State programs since 2014. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before today's tilt.

Click here for the link, or save this page and watch in the video player below!

Series Facts: This is the 87th time Purdue and Notre Dame have played. The Fighting Irish beat the Boilermakers 30-14 in the last meeting on Sept. 13, 2014. Previously, the two schools met annually between 1946 and 2014, and the in-state series dates back to 1896.

QB Jack Plummer (No. 13): A part-time starter the last two years, Plummer is Purdue’s unquestioned QB1 and has completed 71.9 percent of his passes since 2020. He’s 45-of-61 (73.8 percent) for 558 yards and six touchdowns this season.

WR David Bell (No. 3): A second-team All-Big Ten selection a year ago, Bell has been an offensive focal point since posting 1,035 yards on 86 catches as a freshman in 2019. He has 14 receptions for 255 yards this year and is especially dangerous after the catch.

TE Payne Durham (No. 87): Purdue’s second-leading receiver has 11 catches for 174 yards and three touchdowns so far this year. He trails only Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer among Power Five tight ends in receiving yards.

DE George Karlaftis (No. 5): Karlaftis does not have a sack, but his 11 quarterback pressures are a better measure of his disruption and tied for the fourth-most nationally. He was an Associated Press All-American as a freshman in 2019.

DT Brandon Deen (No. 58): Deen has nine pressures to go with five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He’s the other primary disruptor on a Purdue defense that doesn’t have a deep pass rush.