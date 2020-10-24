The No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0, 3-0 ACC) hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-3, 2-3 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. ET. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.

Series Facts : Notre Dame leads 48-21-1 and won the last meeting 19-14 in South Bend on Oct. 13, 2018.

Radio : This game can be heard on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.

WR Jordan Addison (#3): The former Notre Dame class of 2020 target has become Pitt’s go-to receiver as a freshman, with a team-high 37 catches and 444 yards

DE Patrick Jones II (#91): The redshirt senior leads the country with 7.0 sacks and is tied for second nationally with 8.5 tackles for loss.

LB SirVocea Dennis (#32): Pitt’s breakout defensive star, Dennis entered the starting lineup on Oct. 10 at Boston College when All-ACC selection Cam Bright was injured. He had 1.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss in that game. The latter is the single highest total from an FBS player this season.

S Paris Ford (#12): The former top-75 recruit is tied for the team lead in tackles, with 37. He has 3.5 tackles for loss and a team-high three interceptions.

S Damar Hamlin (#3): A four-year starter and high school teammate of Notre Dame defensive tackle Kurt Hinish, Hamlin has three pass breakups and one interception this year, along with 36 tackles.