GameDay Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
The No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0, 3-0 ACC) hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-3, 2-3 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. ET. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.
Join Us Live 15 Minutes After The Game With Former Irish Captain Mike Goolsby!
Click Here for the link, or save this page and watch in the video player below!
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 24, 2020
Site: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET
Television: ABC
Radio: This game can be heard on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.
Series Facts: Notre Dame leads 48-21-1 and won the last meeting 19-14 in South Bend on Oct. 13, 2018.
Head coaches: Pitt — Pat Narduzzi (39‑32, sixth season); Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (96‑37, 11th season).
Premium subscribers: Click Here to access the full gameday package
FIVE PITTSBURGH PLAYERS TO KNOW
WR Jordan Addison (#3): The former Notre Dame class of 2020 target has become Pitt’s go-to receiver as a freshman, with a team-high 37 catches and 444 yards
DE Patrick Jones II (#91): The redshirt senior leads the country with 7.0 sacks and is tied for second nationally with 8.5 tackles for loss.
LB SirVocea Dennis (#32): Pitt’s breakout defensive star, Dennis entered the starting lineup on Oct. 10 at Boston College when All-ACC selection Cam Bright was injured. He had 1.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss in that game. The latter is the single highest total from an FBS player this season.
S Paris Ford (#12): The former top-75 recruit is tied for the team lead in tackles, with 37. He has 3.5 tackles for loss and a team-high three interceptions.
S Damar Hamlin (#3): A four-year starter and high school teammate of Notre Dame defensive tackle Kurt Hinish, Hamlin has three pass breakups and one interception this year, along with 36 tackles.
GAME PREDICTIONS
Vegas Line: Notre Dame -10 ... Over/Under: 43
Oddshark Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Louisville 22
Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 31, Pitt 20
Patrick Engel: Notre Dame 24, Pitt 10
Andrew Mentock: Notre Dame 33, Pitt 17
Mike Singer: Notre Dame 24, Pitt 16
Lou Somogyi: Notre Dame 28, Pitt 13
Irish Huddle Podcast: Oct. 22
Enjoy our podcast in audio or video form below.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.