 GameDay Central: Florida State Seminoles vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-24 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Patrick Engel & Mike Singer
Staff

The No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0, 3-0 ACC) hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-3, 2-3 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. ET. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Date: Oct. 24, 2020

Site: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

Television: ABC

Radio: This game can be heard on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.

Series Facts: Notre Dame leads 48-21-1 and won the last meeting 19-14 in South Bend on Oct. 13, 2018.

Head coaches: Pitt — Pat Narduzzi (39‑32, sixth season); Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (96‑37, 11th season).

FIVE PITTSBURGH PLAYERS TO KNOW

WR Jordan Addison (#3): The former Notre Dame class of 2020 target has become Pitt’s go-to receiver as a freshman, with a team-high 37 catches and 444 yards

DE Patrick Jones II (#91): The redshirt senior leads the country with 7.0 sacks and is tied for second nationally with 8.5 tackles for loss.

LB SirVocea Dennis (#32): Pitt’s breakout defensive star, Dennis entered the starting lineup on Oct. 10 at Boston College when All-ACC selection Cam Bright was injured. He had 1.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss in that game. The latter is the single highest total from an FBS player this season.

S Paris Ford (#12): The former top-75 recruit is tied for the team lead in tackles, with 37. He has 3.5 tackles for loss and a team-high three interceptions.

S Damar Hamlin (#3): A four-year starter and high school teammate of Notre Dame defensive tackle Kurt Hinish, Hamlin has three pass breakups and one interception this year, along with 36 tackles.

GAME PREDICTIONS

Vegas Line: Notre Dame -10 ... Over/Under: 43

Oddshark Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Louisville 22

Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 31, Pitt 20

Patrick Engel: Notre Dame 24, Pitt 10

Andrew Mentock: Notre Dame 33, Pitt 17

Mike Singer: Notre Dame 24, Pitt 16

Lou Somogyi: Notre Dame 28, Pitt 13

Irish Huddle Podcast: Oct. 22

Enjoy our podcast in audio or video form below.


----

{{ article.author_name }}