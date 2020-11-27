BlueAndGold - GameDay Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. North Carolina

The No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-0, 7-0 ACC) face the North Carolina Tar Heels at 3:30 p.m. ET. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.

Click Here for the link, or save this page and watch in the video player below!

Series Facts: Notre Dame leads 18-2 and won the last meeting 33-10 in 2017 at Chapel Hill, N.C.

QB Sam Howell (#7): The sophomore set an FBS true freshman record for touchdown passes last season and is one of the country’s better deep-ball passers. He’s completing 52.5 percent of his throws that travel at least 15 yards downfield, which ranks eighth nationally among players with at least 30 such attempts. Howell averages 10.6 yards per pass.

RB Javonte Williams (#25): The country’s leader with 18 total touchdowns is averaging 7.23 yards per carry and has accumulated 1,115 scrimmage yards.

WR Dyami Brown (#2): A 1,000-yard receiver a year ago, Brown is on track to cruise past that mark and is averaging 18.42 yards per catch. He has eight touchdown receptions.

DE Kaimon Rucker (#25): The true freshman isn’t a starter, but his snap count is increasing by the week and he’s the Tar Heel’s highest-graded active defensive player, per Pro Football Focus. His highest graded area is run defense, where PFF gives him a 77.3 mark.

LB Chazz Surratt (#21): PFF isn’t a fan of his season, giving him the lowest grade of any defender on the team, but Surratt has found his way around the ball and has a team-high 5.0 sacks and 68 tackles.