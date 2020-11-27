BlueAndGold - GameDay Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. North Carolina

GameDay Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. North Carolina
The No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-0, 7-0 ACC) face the North Carolina Tar Heels at 3:30 p.m. ET. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 27, 2020
Site: Kenan Memorial Stadium at Chapel Hill, N.C.
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET
Television: ABC
Radio: This game can be heard on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.
Series Facts: Notre Dame leads 18-2 and won the last meeting 33-10 in 2017 at Chapel Hill, N.C.
Head coaches: North Carolina — Mack Brown (13‑8, second season of second tenure); Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (100‑37, 11th season).
FIVE NORTH CAROLINA PLAYERS TO KNOW
QB Sam Howell (#7): The sophomore set an FBS true freshman record for touchdown passes last season and is one of the country’s better deep-ball passers. He’s completing 52.5 percent of his throws that travel at least 15 yards downfield, which ranks eighth nationally among players with at least 30 such attempts. Howell averages 10.6 yards per pass.
RB Javonte Williams (#25): The country’s leader with 18 total touchdowns is averaging 7.23 yards per carry and has accumulated 1,115 scrimmage yards.
WR Dyami Brown (#2): A 1,000-yard receiver a year ago, Brown is on track to cruise past that mark and is averaging 18.42 yards per catch. He has eight touchdown receptions.
DE Kaimon Rucker (#25): The true freshman isn’t a starter, but his snap count is increasing by the week and he’s the Tar Heel’s highest-graded active defensive player, per Pro Football Focus. His highest graded area is run defense, where PFF gives him a 77.3 mark.
LB Chazz Surratt (#21): PFF isn’t a fan of his season, giving him the lowest grade of any defender on the team, but Surratt has found his way around the ball and has a team-high 5.0 sacks and 68 tackles.
GAME PREDICTIONS
Vegas Line: Notre Dame -6 ... Over/Under: 69
Oddshark Prediction: Notre Dame 40, North Carolina 39
Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 40, North Carolina 30
Patrick Engel: Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 34
Andrew Mentock: Notre Dame 40, North Carolina 33
Mike Singer: Notre Dame 38, North Carolina 27
Lou Somogyi: Notre Dame 35, North Carolina 26
Blue & Gold TV: Final Thoughts & Predictions Before Notre Dame vs. North Carolina
