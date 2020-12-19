BlueAndGold - GameDay Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Clemson - ACC Championship

GameDay Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Clemson - ACC Championship
The No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-0, 9-0 ACC) host the No. 3 Clemson Tigers (9-1, 8-1) at 4:00 p.m. ET in the ACC Championship Game. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.
Join Us Live 15 Minutes After The Game With Former Irish Captain Mike Goolsby!
Click Here for the link, or save this page and watch in the video player below!
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Date: Dec. 19, 2020
Site: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET
Television: ABC
Radio: This game can be heard on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.Series Facts: Clemson leads 3-2, but Notre Dame won the last meeting 47-40 in double overtime in South Bend on Nov. 7.
Head coaches: Clemson — Dabo Swinney (139-32, 13th season); Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (102-37, 11th season).
Premium subscribers: Click Here to access the full gameday package
FIVE CLEMSON PLAYERS TO KNOW
QB Trevor Lawrence (#16) — Popular opinion among football scouts is the junior is the best NFL signal-caller prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012. He is 33-1 as the starter with a national title, but was unable to play in the Nov. 7 meeting at Notre Dame while recovering from COVID-19. Although he has completed 66.4 percent of his career passes with 86 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, what is underrated is his running skills and executing the zone read. Last year he rushed for 563 yards, 5.5 yards per carry and nine scores. That brings us to…
RB Travis Etienne (#9) — The all-time leading rusher in ACC history, he romped for 1,658 yards, 8.1 yards and 24 TDs in 2018 and 1,614 yards, 7.8 yards per carry and 19 TDs last season. This year with a revamped offensive line he has never quite been able to get untracked and has had a more mortal 758 yards and 5.1 yards per attempt output. Notre Dame’s game plan on Nov. 7 centered on limiting him, and he was limited to a paltry 28 yards on 18 carries (1.6 yards per carry). Can Lawrence’s presence with the read option open up the ground attack more?
WR Amari Rodgers (#3) — Top target on the team has snared 61 passes for 845 yards (13.9 yards per carry) and six touchdowns. Against the Irish he grabbed eight passes for 134 yards, although he was overshadowed by Cornell Powell’s six catches for 161 yards and a 53-yard tally.
DT Tyler Davis (#13) — A second-team All-ACC performer in 2019 as a freshman, the 6-2, 300-pound defensive tackle was not available against Notre Dame because of an MCL sprain. His presence this time and the absence of Notre Dame center Jarrett Patterson is projected to close the gap in the control of the line of scrimmage the Irish had in the November victory.
LB James Skalski (#47) — The quarterback of the Clemson defense, like Lawrence and Davis he was not available in the Nov. 7 meeting because of a groin injury. Even in the Dec. 5 victory at Virginia Tech, he was withheld in the second half while dressed in street clothes. How much he will be able to help against the Irish this time could be an X-factor.
GAME PREDICTIONS
Vegas Line: Clemson -10.5 ... Over/Under: 59.5
Oddshark Prediction: Clemson 41, Notre Dame 34
Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 28, Clemson 27
Patrick Engel: Clemson 28, Notre Dame 27
Andrew Mentock: Clemson 34, Notre Dame 28
Mike Singer: Clemson 33, Notre Dame 27
Lou Somogyi: Notre Dame 31, Clemson 28
Blue & Gold TV: Final Thoughts & Predictions Before Clemson vs. Notre Dame
The Irish Huddle Podcast: Tony Rice On 1988 Memories And 2020 Team, Clemson Preview
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.