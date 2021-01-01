BlueAndGold - GameDay Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Alabama CFP Semifinals

The No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1, 9-1 ACC) face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-0, 11-0 SEC) at 4:00 p.m. ET in the College Football Playoff Semifinal Rose Bowl game. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.

Series Facts: Notre Dame leads 5-2, but lost the last meeting 42-14 in the BCS National Championship Game in Miami on Jan. 7, 2013.

QB Mac Jones: The redshirt junior has thrown for 32 touchdowns and 3,739 yards against only four interceptions. His yards per pass (11.4), completion rate (76.5) and yards per game (339.9) are all higher than predecessor Tua Tagovailoa’s single-season bests.

RB Najee Harris: The former No. 1 overall recruit leads the country with 27 touchdowns, with 24 of them on the ground. He has rushed for 1,262 yards on 5.9 yards per carry while adding 32 catches for 316 yards as the team’s fourth-leading receiver.

WR DeVonta Smith: Now the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, Smith compiled 98 catches, 1,511 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in 11 games against SEC teams. He eclipsed 140 yards seven times this year.

DE Will Anderson: The freshman ranks first nationally with 52 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He has 43 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 7.0 sacks.

CB Patrick Surtain II: Considered the NFL draft’s best cornerback prospect, Surtain II has allowed catches on just 42 percent of passes thrown at him and ranks second among Power Five outside corners in most forced incompletions (12) per PFF.