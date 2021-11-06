Gameday Central: Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 10 Notre Dame hosts Navy Saturday afternoon (3:30 PM EDT) for the 94th meeting between two storied programs. Both teams rank within the top 25 in all-time wins, Notre Dame ranking 6th with 925, Navy 23rd with 727.
The Fighting Irish enter the game 7-1, while the Midshipmen are 2-6 on the season, and 2-4 in the American Athletic Conference.
Below is a guide to get ready for the game.
Join us live on YouTube 15 minutes after the game as we break down Notre Dame vs. Navy.
Click here or save this page and watch our LIVE broadcast below.
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 6, 2021
Site: Notre Dame Stadium - South Bend, IN
Kickoff: 3:30 PM ET
Television: NBC
Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network. SiriusXM (Channel 129). In South Bend - 101.5 FM and 960 AM.
Series Facts: Notre Dame leads 79-13-1. Last meeting: November 16, 2019 : Notre Dame defeated Navy 52-20 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN.
Head coaches: — Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (109-40, 12th season). Navy - Ken Niumatalolo (102-73, 15th season).
PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS: Click here to access the full gameday package
FIVE NAVY PLAYERS TO KNOW
LB Diego Fagot (#54) - 2020 Second-Team All-AAC. Has 10 tackles for loss this season, at 1.25/game, ranks 23rd in the nation. Also leads the team with 71 tackles (ranks 31st nationally in tackles/game). Also has one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery as well.
QB Tai Lavatai (#1) - Started the season at quarterback, but missed two games after being injured in the opener vs. Marshall. Has five rushing touchdowns this season, and has added two touchdown passes. Despite playing in just six of eight games, leads the team in total yardage with 515 yards.
FB Isaac Ruoss (#32) - Navy's leading rusher with 437 yards. Has two touchdowns this season. While a senior, can be considered one of Navy's surprise performers after serving exclusively in a special teams role last season. As a sophomore, had 44 yards rushing vs. Notre Dame, including a career long 26 yard run.
FB Carlinos Acie (#25) - As Navy searches for a spark out of the offensive backfield, Acie may be the man. Had a 64 yard run in Navy's 20-17 win over Tulsa last week. Second on the team in rushing yards with 287 yards.
LB Johnny Hodges (#57) - Second on the team in total tackles with 46 - including 3 tackles for loss - including one sack. Also has one interception, a team leading four pass breakups, and three quarterback hits.
GAME PREDICTIONS
Vegas line: Notre Dame -21...Over/Under 47.5
OddShark prediction: Notre Dame 29.6, Navy 15.4
Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 45, Navy 7
Steve Downey: Notre Dame 41, Navy 3
Patrick Engel: Notre Dame 35, Navy 14
Tyler Horka: Notre Dame 38, Navy 14
Mike Singer: Notre Dame 38, Navy 21
Greg Ladky: Notre Dame 38, Navy 20
WATCH: Final thoughts & observations before Navy vs. Notre Dame
BlueandGold.com's Tim Hyde and Greg Ladky discuss the keys to the Navy game. Can Notre Dame maintain energy following a pair of hyped up night games? How will Marcus Freeman and the Irish defense handle the Navy triple option attack?
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.