Gameday Central: Cincinnati Bearcats at Notre Dame Football
The No. 9/7 Fighting Irish of Notre Dame host the No. 7/8 Cincinnati Bearcats in a top ten showdown with major College Football Playoff implications. BlueandGold.com has your one-stop-shop for what you need to know heading into the game.
Join us live on YouTube 15 minutes after the game as we break down Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati.
Click here or save this page and watch our LIVE broadcast below.
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 02, 2021
Site: Notre Dame Stadium - South Bend, IN
Kickoff: 2:30 PM ET
Television: NBC
Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network. SiriusXM (Channel 129). In South Bend - 101.5 FM and 960 AM.
Series Facts: Notre Dame leads 1-0-0. Last meeting: October 20, 1900 - Notre Dame 58, Cincinnati 0. The contest was played in South Bend, long before Notre Dame Stadium was built.
Head coaches: Cincinnati — Luke Fickell (38-14, fifth season); Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (106-39, 12th season).
FIVE CINCINNATI PLAYERS TO KNOW
QB Desmond Ridder (#9) - The reigning Offensive Player of the Year in the AAC. Ridder has won 88% of this starts, the nation's active leader in career winning percentage among quarterbacks (33-5). Through three games this season, he has completed 65.1% of his passes, for 748 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions.
RB Jerome Ford (#24) - An Alabama transfer, Ford has found his footing at Cincinnati. This season, he has 300 yards rushing and 6 TDs, averaging 6.0 YPC. Had a 79 yard touchdown run last year in the Peach Bowl vs. Georgia - his first career start as a Bearcat.
DE Myjai Sanders (#21) - Third year as a full-time starter. First team all-AAC after recording 10.5 TFLs, and seven sacks. Projected by some to be a first-round NFL Draft pick, Sanders has yet to record a sack this season in three games played.
LB Darrian Beavers (#0) - Spent two seasons at Connecticut where he started as a true freshman. In his third season as a starter for the Bearcats, he is currently second on the team in tackles with 23 total, including two sacks.
DB Ahmad Gardner (#1) - Nicknamed "Sauce", the junior cornerback earned various first and second team All-American honors last season, and is also considered by some to be a first-round NFL Draft prospect. Has seven career interceptions.
GAME PREDICTIONS
Vegas line: Cincinnati by 2 ... Over/under: 50.5
OddShark prediction: Cincinnati 39, Notre Dame 29
Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 24, Cincinnati 20
Steve Downey: Notre Dame 20, Cincinnati 17
Patrick Engel: Notre Dame 22, Cincinnati 19
Tyler Horka: Cincinnati 31, Notre Dame 24
Mike Singer: Notre Dame 28, Cincinnati 21
Greg Ladky: Notre Dame 27, Cincinnati 23
WATCH: Final thoughts & observations before Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame
BlueandGold.com's Tim Hyde and Mike Singer trade thoughts on the top ten battle between Cincinnati and Notre Dame. What are the keys to the game? Will the Irish offensive line make strides? The guys break it down.
