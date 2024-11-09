Game balls to Mills, Greathouse as Notre Dame chops down FSU, 52-3

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The notion that for much of the evening 62-year-old rocker and Notre Dame football superfan Jon Bon Jovi elevated the excitement beyond the golf clap most fervently and constantly Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium was quite a statement.

Considering he was a bystander and not a participant.

In the end, it was the Irish defense that spoke the loudest and had the last word in the 12th-ever football meeting between ND and Florida State and perhaps the one with the least pregame buzz.

Tenth-ranked Notre Dame eventually took care of business, relentlessly so, and won its seventh straight since the Sept. 7 nightmare against Northern Illinois, 52-3 over a FSU team trapped in a perpetual nightmare (1-9).

The Irish offense was adequately complementary and intermittently impressive as Notre Dame rolls into its home finale against Virginia next week with an 8-1 record and a clear path to the 12-team College Football Playoff — or at least one it controls.

The mandate, though, needs to be incremental improvement if the Irish want to stick around beyond the opening round.

In the meantime, some post-bye-week kudos. Inside ND Sports hands out two game balls each week. Here’s who ended up with them: