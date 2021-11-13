Game Balls: These five players were key in Notre Dame football win over UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A winner of five straight games, No. 9 Notre Dame (9-1) received great efforts from players on both sides of the ball in the Fighting Irish's 28-3 victory over Virginia (6-4). Here are five Notre Dame players who played instrumental roles in the win.

LB Bo Bauer

In the first start of his career, senior linebacker Bo Bauer was arguably Notre Dame’s best defensive player. He led the team in tackles with nine. He logged 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss. He even recorded a pass breakup. Bauer seemed to live in the opposing backfield, and he always had a nose for where the football was going.

Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer tackles Virginia football player Keytaon Thompson during the Irish's 28-3 win. (Keith Lucas/BGI)

TE Michael Mayer

Mayer put forth his best performance of the last month or so with seven catches and 84 yards, both of which were team highs. Mayer had not recorded that many receiving yards since Oct. 2 against Cincinnati. He also hadn’t scored a touchdown since Sept. 11 against Toledo. Mayer got Notre Dame on the board first with his first-quarter touchdown, and it was all Irish from there.

S Ramon Henderson

Also making the first start of his career, Henderson came away with his first ever interception with 1:16 remaining in the first half. He ensured Notre Dame would take a 21-0 lead to the locker room. Henderson, normally a cornerback, was moved to safety at the beginning of the week. The position change worked out for him and the Irish.

DL Rylie Mills

Sophomore defensive lineman Rylie Mills made a position swap himself. With senior defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa not able to play with an illness, Mills moved to the edge. He rewarded the coaching staff — and himself — with two sacks. He had three in his entire career going into the game. There might be a permanent position change in store for Mills’ future.

RB Kyren Williams