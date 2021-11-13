Game Balls: These five players were key in Notre Dame football win over UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A winner of five straight games, No. 9 Notre Dame (9-1) received great efforts from players on both sides of the ball in the Fighting Irish's 28-3 victory over Virginia (6-4).
Here are five Notre Dame players who played instrumental roles in the win.
LB Bo Bauer
In the first start of his career, senior linebacker Bo Bauer was arguably Notre Dame’s best defensive player. He led the team in tackles with nine. He logged 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss. He even recorded a pass breakup. Bauer seemed to live in the opposing backfield, and he always had a nose for where the football was going.
TE Michael Mayer
Mayer put forth his best performance of the last month or so with seven catches and 84 yards, both of which were team highs. Mayer had not recorded that many receiving yards since Oct. 2 against Cincinnati. He also hadn’t scored a touchdown since Sept. 11 against Toledo. Mayer got Notre Dame on the board first with his first-quarter touchdown, and it was all Irish from there.
S Ramon Henderson
Also making the first start of his career, Henderson came away with his first ever interception with 1:16 remaining in the first half. He ensured Notre Dame would take a 21-0 lead to the locker room. Henderson, normally a cornerback, was moved to safety at the beginning of the week. The position change worked out for him and the Irish.
DL Rylie Mills
Sophomore defensive lineman Rylie Mills made a position swap himself. With senior defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa not able to play with an illness, Mills moved to the edge. He rewarded the coaching staff — and himself — with two sacks. He had three in his entire career going into the game. There might be a permanent position change in store for Mills’ future.
RB Kyren Williams
Williams has been a usual customer in the game balls department in the second half of the season. He had 70 rushing yards and a touchdown in addition to two catches for 15 yards. It wasn’t his most prolific game from a stats standpoint, but his 22-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 late in the second half let all the air out of the Scott Stadium balloon.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.