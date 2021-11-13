Notre Dame beats Brennan Armstrong-less Virginia, improves to 9-1 with win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — It was over before it started.

Virginia junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong walked onto David. A Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium in a sweatsuit. He grabbed a ball and a throwing mate. When he started to toss it, he did so like many fathers and their young sons did outside the confines of the stadium hours earlier: casually. Without any zip. Simple pitch and catch.

Armstrong didn’t look like the quarterback with more passing yards than all but one signal caller in college football. He didn’t look like someone who was about to start against No. 9 Notre Dame. That’s because he wasn’t.

Armstrong went to the locker room shortly after his 10-minute warmup session. Rather, trial session. He was simply testing if he could play with injured ribs.

He couldn’t. True freshman Jay Woolfolk started in his place, and it went about how anyone could have guessed: Notre Dame 28, Virginia 3.