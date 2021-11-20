Game Balls: Notre Dame destroys Georgia Tech 55-0

Notre Dame improved to 10-1 with blowout 55-0 win over Georgia Tech. With the defense pitching a shutout, and the offense rolling up more than 500 yards of total yards, there are plenty of worthy candidates for the BlueandGold.com game balls. Here's our list:



QB Jack Coan

The Irish grad senior quarterback played arguably his most efficient game of the season with 15-of-20 passing for 285 yards and two touchdowns. Coan led Notre Dame to five touchdowns and on his first six offensive drives, and at one point, he completed 11 straight passes.

Jack Coan passed for 285 yards, all in the first half, against Georgia Tech. (Chad Weaver)

RB Kyren Williams

Likely playing in his final home game for Notre Dame, the junior tailback led the Irish with 120 total yards that included 56 rushing (with two touchdowns), 31 receiving and 33 more yards on punt returns.

DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Definitely playing his final game at Notre Dame Stadium, the grad senior enjoyed a memorable performance with a 70-yard fumble return for his first career touchdown, and he also a blocked field goal to end the first half that helped to preserve the eventual Irish shutout.

DE Isaiah Foskey

The talented junior rush end set up Notre Dame’s two defensive touchdowns — the first on a quarterback pressure that led to an interception that Irish junior linebacker Jack Kiser returned 57 yards for a score, and the second when Foskey forced a fumble on his 10th sack of the season that Tagovailoa-Amosa scooped and scored on.

LB Isaiah Pryor

The graduate linebacker stands out on a balanced Irish defense that held freshman running back Jahmyr Gibbs — an ACC Player of the Year candidate — to 122 total yards, 45.5 below his ACC-leading 167.5-yard average. Pryor finished with seven tackles and a sack.

PK Josh Bryan