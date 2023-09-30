Game Balls: Evans has career night for Notre Dame; Cross a defensive force
The streak continues.
Despite several penalties and trailing in the fourth quarter, the No. 11 Notre Dame football team captured its 30th consecutive regular-season win against an ACC opponent on Saturday by defeating No. 17 Duke, 21-14, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
The Irish (5-1) shut out the Blue Devils (4-1) in the first half and did enough in the final minutes to withstand Duke's momentum and leave victorious.
Inside ND Sports rewards two Notre Dame players with game balls.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans
With wide receivers Jayden Thomas, Deion Colzie and Jaden Greathouse all sidelined with injuries, Mitchell Evans stepped up and served as quarterback Sam Hartman's No. 1 receiving target against Duke.
Evans finished with a team-high six receptions for 134 yards, the latter a career-high. After every catch, Evans didn't go down easily. He dragged Duke defenders along on multiple occasions and finished with a team-high 65 yards after the catch.
The ABC television broadcast reported Evans suffered a right ankle injury late in the third quarter, but the junior pushed through and returned for the fourth quarter. He converted a third-and10 on the Irish final offensive possession that resulted in a 19-yard gain and kept their hopes alive.
Notre Dame's offense had its fair share of mistakes, but Evans' performance further proved his role as a focal point for offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Gerad Parker.
Notre Dame defensive tackle Howard Cross III
Howard Cross III was stout defensively and totaled a career-high with 13 tackles including 3.5 for loss. He also was credited with one quarterback hurry and two forced fumbles, including on the final defensive possession of the game.
He was a force in Notre Dame's rushing defense in the first half, in which the Blue Devils only gained 38 rushing yards on 15 attempts.
Duke's rushing offense, led by quarterback Riley Leonard, picked up steam in the fourth quarter but Cross made enough plays throughout the night to leave his mark on the line of scrimmage.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports