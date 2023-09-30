The streak continues. Despite several penalties and trailing in the fourth quarter, the No. 11 Notre Dame football team captured its 30th consecutive regular-season win against an ACC opponent on Saturday by defeating No. 17 Duke, 21-14, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The Irish (5-1) shut out the Blue Devils (4-1) in the first half and did enough in the final minutes to withstand Duke's momentum and leave victorious. Inside ND Sports rewards two Notre Dame players with game balls.



Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans

With wide receivers Jayden Thomas, Deion Colzie and Jaden Greathouse all sidelined with injuries, Mitchell Evans stepped up and served as quarterback Sam Hartman's No. 1 receiving target against Duke. Evans finished with a team-high six receptions for 134 yards, the latter a career-high. After every catch, Evans didn't go down easily. He dragged Duke defenders along on multiple occasions and finished with a team-high 65 yards after the catch. The ABC television broadcast reported Evans suffered a right ankle injury late in the third quarter, but the junior pushed through and returned for the fourth quarter. He converted a third-and10 on the Irish final offensive possession that resulted in a 19-yard gain and kept their hopes alive. Notre Dame's offense had its fair share of mistakes, but Evans' performance further proved his role as a focal point for offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Gerad Parker.

Notre Dame defensive tackle Howard Cross III