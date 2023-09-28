SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Playing against Ohio State was personal for Mitchell Evans. The Buckeyes didn’t recruit the three-star prospect out of Wadsworth (Ohio) High. And with Evans in Notre Dame’s No. 1 tight end role as a junior this season, Saturday’s game at Notre Dame Stadium was one he had been anticipating. Then when Evans dealt with concussion symptoms during the week leading into Notre Dame’s game against Central Michigan on Sept. 16, it could have kept him sidelined long enough to miss the Ohio State game. “That was going through my head. But even during the Central Michigan game I was feeling a little bit better,” said Evans, who sat out the 41-17 victory over the Chippewas. “Then Sunday, Monday, whatever, I felt like pretty much myself again. Tuesday, they kind of worked me back in. Wednesday, I was pretty much full go. I wasn’t really too worried, but we were still taking it day-by-day as Ohio State came up.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

The 6-foot-5, 251-pound Evans proved to be a bit of a headache for Ohio State. He led the Irish in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (75) and was on the field for all but two of Notre Dame's offensive snaps in the 17-14 loss. Evans, who played the role of sidekick for record-breaking All-America tight end Michael Mayer last season, doesn't impact Notre Dame's passing game as much as Mayer did. But he's become an indispensable part of the Irish offense with his combination of run blocking and pass catching abilities. Even though he missed the Central Michigan game, only six offensive players have played more snaps than Evans this season: all five starting offensive linemen and quarterback Sam Hartman. The need for Evans to be omnipresent in the Irish offense was heightened when senior tight end Kevin Bauman joined sophomore Eli Raridon on the injury report in preseason camp. Bauman tore his ACL in August. Raridon is still working his way back from his latest ACL tear in October. Head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Gerad Parker haven't been afraid to use Evans liberally. "I kind of figured talking to Coach Parker, Coach Freeman, I'm probably going to take on that role of playing a hefty amount of snaps," Evans said. "Whatever I need to do, run block. There was a time in the second half last game where we ran like six plays in a row. I was out wide and then would motion down and run a back block, or I'd motion down and we'd do counter or something like that." The seven-catch performance against Ohio State surpassed last year's Gator Bowl, in which he caught three passes for 39 yards and the game-winning touchdown, as the best receiving performance of his Notre Dame career. His one-handed catch in the first quarter Saturday also took the title of best in-game catch of his career. Evans wasn't the first read on that play, he told reporters Tuesday. His objective was to set a rub to get wide receiver Jaden Greathouse open against man coverage. The defensive back Evans tried to screen blitzed instead, and a linebacker picked up Greathouse across the middle. "But then I did that, I'm at the top of my route, I'm getting bear hugged, and I'm like 'All right, probably not going to get it,'" Evans said. "So then I break, the ball was coming at me, so I was like 'All right, I gotta do something.' I just stuck my hand out there because my right one was getting held, and then just thought, 'All right, come down with it. I'm putting one up there, so I gotta come down with it.'"

