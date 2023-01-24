It’s not quite as synonymous with McDonald’s as the phrase, “Would you like fries with that?”

But the Notre Dame women’s basketball program added Tuesday to its long and rich history with the all-star game that bears the name of the renowned fast food franchise.

Future Irish, point guard Hannah Hidalgo and 3-point sharpshooter Emma Risch, were named to the 24-member McDonalds girls team, giving the Irish their 26th and 27th selections since the girls game was added in 2002 to the All American Game menu, with the longer-running boys game (established in 1978).

This year’s McDonald’s All American doubleheader will be played March 28 in Houston with the girls game set for 6:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN2, and the boys game to follow at 9 on ESPN.

Notre Dame is one of five schools with two players on the girls team, joining South Carolina, UConn, LSU and Arizona. The third member of the vaunted Irish recruiting class signed in November, guard Cassandre Prosper, joined Notre Dame’s team as an early enrollee on Dec. 26.



