Freshman Jack Findlay, Irish rise to the occasion to capture NCAA regional

Sunday night in Statesboro, Ga., the teacher and the student both rose to the occasion, nudging the 14th-ranked Irish into history with their first back-to-back NCAA baseball regional titles ever, this one capped by a 2-1 victory over 22nd-ranked Texas Tech at J.I. Clements Stadium.

Notre Dame baseball coach Link Jarrett paired ace pitcher John Michael Bertrand and freshman hurler Jack Findlay as roommates on the road this season, hoping some of what made Bertrand an All-American might be absorbed along the way.

Bertrand settled in after working out of trouble in the first couple of innings to give Notre Dame (38-14) 7 ⅔ strong innings. Findlay got the final four outs, striking out Owen Washburn on three pitches after inheriting a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the eighth.

He then pitched himself into a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth and faced Texas Tech All-America second baseman and projected July MLB first-round draft choice Jace Jung with two outs.

Jung, who in the eighth knocked in third-seeded Tech’s only run of the game, bounced out to first baseman Carter Putz to end the uprising and send the Statesboro Regional’s No. 2 seed to Knoxville, Tenn. There, next weekend, the Irish will face the nation’s No. 1 team, Tennessee (56-7), in a best-of-three Super Regional for a trip to the College World Series.

“We talk about coming in and executing pitches right away, so just focusing on that,” said Findlay, who picked up a six-out save Saturday night in Notre Dame’s 6-4 victory over regional top seed and host Georgia Southern.

“When you execute pitches, good things are going to happen.”

The thing is Findlay had often done that throughout 2021, but in mostly low-leverage game situations. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound lefty from Ledgewood, N.J., had mostly made starts against mediocre non-conference competition for midweek games.

Late in the season, though, Jarrett was looking for a third weekend starter and auditioned Findlay against non-NCAA Tourney teams from the ACC, Boston College and Pitt, which he handled well. So in the final regular-season series at top 10 team Miami, Findlay was given his first real pressure situation.

He didn’t make it out of the first inning, giving up six earned runs in two-thirds of an inning, with his ERA rising from 0.81 to a still-respectable 2.38.

Most importantly, he learned. From that experience, and from Bertrand, a 24-year-old lefty cut as a freshman walk-on at Furman five spring ago.

“The whole coaching staff prepares us the entire fall as well as into the spring,” Bertrand said of Findlay, “being able to put us in pressure situations and training us to get out of them.”

And twice during the tourney, the Irish did it against the nation’s No. 10 scoring team in Texas Tech.(39-22).

The Irish got just enough offense to make the pitching stand up. Ryan Cole collected four of Notre Dame’s nine hits and drove in both runs. He singled Spencer Myers home in the third and beat out a grounder to second base in the fourth to plate Zach Prajzner.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, went 1-for-9 and hit into two double plays with runners in scoring position against the Irish, and the Red Raiders were 3-for-31 in those situations for the tournament.

“Our games were three tough, grinding, competing-for-every-pitch games,” said Jarrett, whose team won by a combined score of 11-7 in Statesboro compared to a 50-5 differential at last year’s South Bend Regional.

“The poise, the composure that obviously these two (Bertrand and Findlay) pitch with. The way our team defended, just exceptional in all facets of that.”



