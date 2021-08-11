Four-Star WR Tobias Merriweather Explains Why He Picked Notre Dame
Tobias Merriweather visited Notre Dame with his father, Dom, Nov. 23, 2019 for the Irish’s 40-7 blowout win against Boston College.
Of course, the Notre Dame staff was focused on the game at hand that day. And their recruiting efforts were more geared to the players in the 2020 and 2021 classes. But Merriweather got his first look at Notre Dame and took it all in.
“I remember seeing the campus and all of the older recruits around getting attention,” Merriweather recalled. “I was in the back, watching things happen.”
The 6-4, 180-pound class of 2022 wide receiver from Vancouver (Wash.) Union wouldn’t receive his offer from Notre Dame until a year later. Throughout the dead period due to COVID-19, he couldn’t take a visit to Notre Dame, but he and his father still could remember that experience in 2019.
Once he got the offer, the Irish staff turned up the heat. They hosted Merriweather for an official visit the weekend of June 11-13. He also saw Stanford in June, and it ultimately came down to those two schools. He chose Notre Dame on Aug. 4.
“I really like the coaching staff, knowing what I get from them going there with the academics – it’s the whole package,” Merriweather said. “There’s a great community on the Notre Dame campus. I love the culture there and all of the history. All of that stuff together makes Notre Dame a great package.
“I 100 percent believe I can make it to the NFL, but I didn’t want to go to a place that if I don’t make it, it would be a hindrance to the next 40 years of my life. They talk about four for 40, and Notre Dame really lives up to that.”
He’s formed a strong connection with three coaches specifically on Notre Dame’s staff.
“Coach Del Alexander, he’s the one I’m going to be around the most, and Coach Tommy Rees runs the offense,” Merriweather said. “Coach Brian Kelly is a great guy. I haven’t talked to him a lot, but he gives off a great vibe.”
When it came time to commit, the Merriweather family called up Tobias’ future wide receivers coach.
“I called Coach Del probably a week and a half [before my announcement],” the four-star prospect said. “He was excited. I didn’t really know how to tell him, so I let my dad do the talking. It was a great moment.”
During a six-game junior season, Merriweather caught 28 passes for 415 yards and six touchdowns. He had 666 all-purpose yards and nine total touchdowns, plus four interceptions as a defensive back. Scorebook Live listed Merriweather as a Washington first-team all-state offensive performer.
He showed his ability to make plays on the outside, in the slot and as a kickoff returner last fall. Notre Dame currently sees him stretching the field in the boundary.
“We haven’t talked much about special teams yet, but they know I’m a dynamic player,” Merriweather noted. “They told me I’m probably going to be playing boundary receiver, like Chase Claypool and Miles Boykin. I have the body type they want to play that position.”
Four days after Merriweather’s commitment, the Irish landed a pledge from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams. They’ve built a good friendship and have played together on the seven-on-seven circuit as well.
“I think it’s going to be fun,” Merriweather said about teaming up with Williams at Notre Dame. “There will be a familiar face when I get there. We talked about being a package deal, and our parents talk a lot to each other. They wanted us to play together. We’re both top receivers in the country and a problem for defenses.”
