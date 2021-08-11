Four-Star WR Tobias Merriweather Explains Why He Picked Notre Dame

Tobias Merriweather visited Notre Dame with his father, Dom, Nov. 23, 2019 for the Irish’s 40-7 blowout win against Boston College. Of course, the Notre Dame staff was focused on the game at hand that day. And their recruiting efforts were more geared to the players in the 2020 and 2021 classes. But Merriweather got his first look at Notre Dame and took it all in. “I remember seeing the campus and all of the older recruits around getting attention,” Merriweather recalled. “I was in the back, watching things happen.”

The 6-4, 180-pound class of 2022 wide receiver from Vancouver (Wash.) Union wouldn’t receive his offer from Notre Dame until a year later. Throughout the dead period due to COVID-19, he couldn’t take a visit to Notre Dame, but he and his father still could remember that experience in 2019. Once he got the offer, the Irish staff turned up the heat. They hosted Merriweather for an official visit the weekend of June 11-13. He also saw Stanford in June, and it ultimately came down to those two schools. He chose Notre Dame on Aug. 4. “I really like the coaching staff, knowing what I get from them going there with the academics – it’s the whole package,” Merriweather said. “There’s a great community on the Notre Dame campus. I love the culture there and all of the history. All of that stuff together makes Notre Dame a great package. “I 100 percent believe I can make it to the NFL, but I didn’t want to go to a place that if I don’t make it, it would be a hindrance to the next 40 years of my life. They talk about four for 40, and Notre Dame really lives up to that.” He’s formed a strong connection with three coaches specifically on Notre Dame’s staff. “Coach Del Alexander, he’s the one I’m going to be around the most, and Coach Tommy Rees runs the offense,” Merriweather said. “Coach Brian Kelly is a great guy. I haven’t talked to him a lot, but he gives off a great vibe.” When it came time to commit, the Merriweather family called up Tobias’ future wide receivers coach.