Four-Star WR Talks New Notre Dame Offer

Notre Dame has a receiver pledge from Ponchatoula (La.) High’s Amorion Walker in the 2022 class, and the Irish staff would like to take at least two more players at the position. On May 26, position coach Del Alexander expanded his list of targets by one when he extended an offer to Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt Trussville’s Omari Kelly, who Rivals ranks as a four-star recruit, the nation’s No. 43 wide receiver and No. 11 player the Yellowhammer State for the 2022 cycle. “Notre Dame has been an offer that I’ve been looking forward to getting for a long time,” Kelly said. “I always liked Notre Dame. It’s pretty cool.”

The Irish's newest receiver offer in the 2022 class went out to Omari Kelly earlier this week. (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame’s pursuit of Kelly didn’t begin too long ago, but as the two parties have been in contact, Kelly has formed a favorable opinion of Alexander. “I like him a lot from the times we’ve talked,” Kelly added. Next for Kelly is continuing his contact with Alexander to learn more about the program, and he hopes to take a visit to Notre Dame. “I was talking to them for a little bit about me potentially going on an [unofficial] visit [in June], but the plane tickets were a little expensive,” Kelly said. “We’ve recently been talking about maybe doing an official during the season since I can’t go in June – or maybe I’ll go there at the end of July.”