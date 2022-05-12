Four-star WR Rico Flores Jr. includes Notre Dame in his top three

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Flores has already set July 3 as his commitment announcement date. Now Flores has to sort through his final three options.

The four-star wide receiver revealed his top three schools on social media Thursday afternoon: Notre Dame, Georgia and Ohio State. All three schools were part of Flores' previous top five, which also included Texas and UCLA.

Notre Dame has yet to host Rico Flores Jr . for a campus visit, but the Irish made the latest cut in his recruiting favorites.

Notre Dame will finally get its chance to host Flores for an official visit June 10-12. Director of recruiting Chad Bowden is expected to visit Folsom (Calif.) High on Friday as the Irish try to position themselves as more than just a contender.

Flores, who caught 81 passes for 1,157 yards and 11 touchdowns in his junior season at Folsom, visited Ohio State in April and has an official visit in the works for June, according to Scarlet And Gray Report. Flores also visited Georgia in late April.

Notre Dame received its first verbal commitment from a wide receiver in the 2023 class on April 19 when four-star recruit Braylon James pledged to the Irish. Notre Dame hosted four-star receivers Jaden Greathouse and Rodney Gallagher for the Blue-Gold Game later that week and expects both to return in June for official visits.

If Notre Dame could find a way to sign James, Greathouse, Gallagher and Flores, wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey would have lined up an impressive haul in his first year with the Irish for a depth chart that needs young talent.

Rivals ranks all four of those wide receivers in the Rivals250 and among the top 25 at the position: Greathouse (No. 11 WR, No. 76 overall), James (No. 12 WR, No. 78 overall), Gallagher (No. 18 WR, No. 106 overall), Flores (No. 23 WR, No. 155 overall).

Inside ND Sports recently shared a complete breakdown of where Notre Dame stands with its top wide receiver targets in its Recruiting Reset series.