Recruiting Reset: Where Notre Dame stands at wide receiver in 2023
Chansi Stuckey came to Notre Dame as wide receivers coach in January with a challenge that will take time to overcome. The Irish lost C.J. Williams and Amorion Walker from the 2022 recruiting class...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news