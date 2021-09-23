Four-star WR Kyler Kasper has history with Notre Dame
Notre Dame offered Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field class of 2023 wide receiver Kyler Kasper last month, and he’s already plenty familiar with the Fighting Irish.
He’s from Chicago and didn’t move out to Arizona until a few years ago. Three of his best friends growing up were prospects who Notre Dame looked at in the 2022 class.
Notre Dame pursued wide receiver Tyler Morris, but he ended up committing to Michigan. Quarterback Kaden Cobb is committed to Ball State, while Reggie Fleurima Jr., a Notre Dame legacy, is pledged to Northwestern.
“We loved training and competing together,” Kasper said. “That helped make me who I am today.”
He even remembers going to a Notre Dame game with his family and his three buddies from Chicago several years ago. It’s been a while since Kasper has been in South Bend, but he’s spent time on campus.
