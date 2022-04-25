Four-star RB Jayden Limar reveals why ND is a top contender after visit
Jayden Limar’s interest in Notre Dame is evident by the distance traveled alone.The 2023 four-star running back from Lake Stevens, Wash., made the 1,700-mile flight from Seattle to Chicago before d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news