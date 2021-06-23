Four-Star Quarterback Dante Moore Opens Up On Notre Dame Offer, Tommy Rees

It was like any other Saturday in the fall for Dante Moore. The Detroit Martin Luther King class of 2023 four-star quarterback was watching No. 2 Clemson take on No. 4 Notre Dame last November with his trainer and former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner. The TV broadcast showed a shot of the Notre Dame coaching box. Gardner immediately recognized an old foe. “Is that Tommy Rees?”

Moore, Rivals’ No. 30 overall player in the 2023 class, is sought after by a slew of schools including Notre Dame. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame fans, of course, knew the answer to Gardner’s question. Yes, it was the former Irish quarterback turned Notre Dame offensive coordinator indeed. Gardner and Rees’ Wolverines and Irish matched up against each other four times from 2010-13. Moore, meanwhile, didn’t know much about Rees at the time. That’s different now. Notre Dame offered him a scholarship on March 17, making Moore the first quarterback offer for Notre Dame in the 2023 cycle, along with New Orleans Isidore Newman School's Arch Manning. “It means a lot,” Moore said. “Showing the interest and putting the trust in me to be the first quarterback offer in the class says a lot. I really love that. I’m just thankful for them to offer me.” Moore, the No. 30 overall recruit in his class according to Rivals, has offers from 23 other schools including Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Tennessee. He said he doesn’t view any of the two dozen programs that have offered him as higher in a hierarchy than the others. It’s early in the rising junior’s recruitment, after all.

Moore has been talking to the Notre Dame coaching staff every other week, though. He and his high school coach hop on periodic calls with Rees. Moore said it has been eye-opening to connect and learn from someone who threw for 7,341 yards and 61 touchdowns in college. “He’s a cool guy, always smiling,” Moore said of Rees. “He’s very smart and has a lot of things to talk about. He’s a great person overall. “They’ve been showing a lot of love. Talking to them has been great. We’ve been having a lot of long conversations and talking a little ball.”