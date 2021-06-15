Four-Star OL Birchmeier Recaps ‘Unbelievable’ Notre Dame Visit

The June 11-13 weekend for Notre Dame had a key group of official visitors in the 2022 class, but there were a few notable prospects in the 2023 cycle who were on campus. This would include Ashburn (Va.) Broad Run offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, a four-star prospect in the 2023 class and the nation’s No. 61 overall player. By all accounts, Birchmeier’s time in South Bend was a big hit. “It was unbelievable,” Birchmeier said. “The campus and everything was so much nicer than I thought it would be. I met up with the coaches, and they were all super nice. I don’t think I can say a bad thing about the visit.

Alex Birchmeier, the No. 61 overall prospect in the class of 2023 per Rivals, seems to have Notre Dame on his short list.

“It’s definitely a great school, and I’m considering it.” The Notre Dame offensive line room is a close group that does life together at student-athletes. During Birchmeier’s visit, he got to see that firsthand. “I definitely liked hanging out with the players,” Birchmeier added. “I got to meet most of the offensive line from the fifth-year seniors to the incoming freshmen. I got to listen about their experiences. Notre Dame offered Birchmeier on Feb. 23, 2021, and the 6-5, 275-pounder has been in consistent contact with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn since. He spent time with Quinn and head coach Brian Kelly during the visit. “He definitely has some energy and fire behind him, which I like,” Birchmeier said of Quinn. “He’s a nice guy, and he knows what he’s talking about.