Four-Star OL Birchmeier Recaps ‘Unbelievable’ Notre Dame Visit
The June 11-13 weekend for Notre Dame had a key group of official visitors in the 2022 class, but there were a few notable prospects in the 2023 cycle who were on campus.
This would include Ashburn (Va.) Broad Run offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, a four-star prospect in the 2023 class and the nation’s No. 61 overall player. By all accounts, Birchmeier’s time in South Bend was a big hit.
“It was unbelievable,” Birchmeier said. “The campus and everything was so much nicer than I thought it would be. I met up with the coaches, and they were all super nice. I don’t think I can say a bad thing about the visit.
“It’s definitely a great school, and I’m considering it.”
The Notre Dame offensive line room is a close group that does life together at student-athletes. During Birchmeier’s visit, he got to see that firsthand.
“I definitely liked hanging out with the players,” Birchmeier added. “I got to meet most of the offensive line from the fifth-year seniors to the incoming freshmen. I got to listen about their experiences.
Notre Dame offered Birchmeier on Feb. 23, 2021, and the 6-5, 275-pounder has been in consistent contact with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn since. He spent time with Quinn and head coach Brian Kelly during the visit.
“He definitely has some energy and fire behind him, which I like,” Birchmeier said of Quinn. “He’s a nice guy, and he knows what he’s talking about.
“Coach Kelly was really nice. I liked what he said; he noted that I control the recruiting process and a lot of good things.”
Birchmeier visited Penn State and Virginia at the beginning of the month and plans to see Ohio State later in June, although he does not have a date set. It’s safe to assume that the four schools he sees in June are near the top of his list.
A commitment could occur in the not so distance future.
“I’ve given it some good thought,” he said. “Whenever it feels right — it won’t be too long.”
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_ and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.