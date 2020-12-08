The NCAA’s dead period that has been in place since March and is current set to run through April of 2021 stopped all in-person meetings between college coaches and prospective student-athletes. Translation: no recruiting visits.

However, there are no rules against prospects taking a self-guided tour of an open campus, just like any other civilian is able to do.

Evanston (Ill.) High class of 2022 linebacker Sebastian Cheeks hadn’t been on a college visit in quite some time but made a trip to South Bend this past Saturday

Cheeks saw value in taking the less-than-ideal visit to Notre Dame because the Irish are high on his list, it’s not a far drive, and he wanted his parents to see campus. When the 6-2, 210-pounder visited Notre Dame last fall for a game, his parents weren’t able to come. Instead, he was accompanied by a close friend and his grandfather, who is a big Notre Dame fan.