Four-Star LB On Notre Dame Visit: ‘It Won’t Be My Last’
The NCAA’s dead period that has been in place since March and is current set to run through April of 2021 stopped all in-person meetings between college coaches and prospective student-athletes. Translation: no recruiting visits.
However, there are no rules against prospects taking a self-guided tour of an open campus, just like any other civilian is able to do.
Evanston (Ill.) High class of 2022 linebacker Sebastian Cheeks hadn’t been on a college visit in quite some time but made a trip to South Bend this past Saturday
Cheeks saw value in taking the less-than-ideal visit to Notre Dame because the Irish are high on his list, it’s not a far drive, and he wanted his parents to see campus. When the 6-2, 210-pounder visited Notre Dame last fall for a game, his parents weren’t able to come. Instead, he was accompanied by a close friend and his grandfather, who is a big Notre Dame fan.
“I wanted to get them on campus, and it had been a year since I’d been there,” Cheeks explained. “We saw all the buildings, even though things were limited. I was eager to get them out there.”
