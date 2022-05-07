Four-star DT Devan Houstan commits to Notre Dame

Devan Houstan didn't exactly hide his feelings about Notre Dame. When Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman interviewed Houstan on Monday, the four-star defensive tackle was asked to name the coaches across the country with whom he had the best relationships. The the first two he chose: Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and defensive line coach Al Washington. By Saturday afternoon, Houstan announced his commitment to play for the Irish. "Coach Freeman's just such a personable guy," Houstan said Monday. "We hit it off immediately as we started talking and everything. We were talking back when he was the (defensive coordinator), and then when he got the promotion he still kept the love the same. That was really special in my opinion. "Also, coach Washington. He's a really big guy in my recruiting. Me and him talk all the time." SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTI2MzUxMTA4MSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Devan Houstan's recruiting stock hasn't risen as high as his older brother's, but he did enough to create a path to Notre Dame. The Irish offered the younger Houstan in October. "Notre Dame landing four-star defensive tackle Devan Houstan is a big get," Friedman told Inside ND Sports. "I love his game as an athletic, big interior defensive lineman. He should have a little bit of versatility from the three-technique to the five-technique, but it's going to be all about how he develops his playing strength. "Right now he gets by on a lot of athleticism, and he's not playing great competition at the high school level. So when we see what he's able to do in the weight room and really develop physically once he gets to Notre Dame, that's going to determine how great a prospect could be for Notre Dame and how a great a draft prospect he eventually could be. "There are definitely some athletic traits that we love. I'm a big fan of the way he can move laterally. He has a good sense of not over-pursuing. He does a good job flowing to the ball even if they're running the other direction." Prep Football Report recruiting analyst Tom Lemming shared similar sentiments. "Good use of hands," Lemming said of Houstan. "He’s a good run-stuffer. He moves well. So, to make him an impact player, it’ll be up to Al Washington and (director of football performance) Matt Balis. "He does have the ability. He’s not there yet. His competition level is good, not great. I think this kid could be very good. So, he’s a good catch, particularly if he has the work ethic that they think he has."