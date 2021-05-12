 BlueAndGold - Four-Star DL Anthony Lucas On Notre Dame: ‘I Love It’
Four-Star DL Anthony Lucas On Notre Dame: ‘I Love It’

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral strong-side defensive end Anthony Lucas has one official visit locked in and hopes to take a couple more trips in June.

The visit he has locked in is for Notre Dame the weekend of June 11. Notre Dame offered the four-star recruit last summer, and for much of his recruitment, the Irish felt like a long shot to land Lucas. However, defensive line coach Mike Elston and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman have made Lucas a big priority for Notre Dame’s 2022 class.

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral defensive end and Notre Dame football recruiting target Anthony Lucas
Rivals rates Lucas as a four-star talent, the No. 5 player in Arizona and the No. 26 strong-side defensive end in the country. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“They’re telling me that they’re all in on me,” Lucas said. “They’re recruiting me hard, and I’m the No. 1 recruit on their board right now. They’re not going to stop until they have me.”

