Four-star DE Brandon Davis-Swain gives Notre Dame its first 2024 commitment
Notre Dame has landed its first commitment in the 2024 class.
Following an unofficial visit Saturday to Notre Dame for the Blue-Gold Game, four-star defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain announced his commitment to the Irish. The No. 9 weakside defensive end is defensive line coach Al Washington’s first commit since joining Notre Dame.
“He is a cool guy,” Davis-Swain told Inside ND Sports in March. “I’ve talked to him once a week from Notre Dame. He is very cool. I would like to see him in person.”
It only took one in-person meeting between Washington and Davis-Swain for the No. 190 player in the class to commit to the Irish verbally. Davis-Swain previously visited Notre Dame last year and was impressed by the campus, coaches and facilities. On today’s trip, he hoped to see the dorms and the football field.
Davis-Swain is one of 12 defensive ends in the 2024 class with a Notre Dame offer. The Irish offered the West Bloomfield (Mich.) High product on “Pot of Gold” day in March, accompanying Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia and others in his recruitment. On April 9, he made a trip to East Lansing, Mich., for a visit with the Spartans.
Before his pledge, 19 schools had offered Davis-Swain. According to The D Zone, the sophomore standout recorded 18 sacks last season. Although he only has two high school seasons under his belt, the Rivals250 prospect has showcased various skills that translate to the next level.
“He has elite upside as an edge rusher,” said Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove. “Although he is still growing into his frame, he already has an elite level of skill. The scary part is that he is not even close to being a finished product. He has an incredible ceiling. He is a kid with five-star upside.”
Davis-Swain is Notre Dame’s first commitment from Michigan since signing linebackers Joshua Burnham and Nolan Ziegler in the 2022 class. The No. 5 player in Michigan marks Notre Dame’s fourth defensive end commit from Michigan since 2014.
Khalid Kareem and Daelin Hayes, current NFL players who played high school football in Michigan before playing defensive end for the Irish, were in attendance for Saturday's Blue-Gold Game.
