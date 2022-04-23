Four-star DE Brandon Davis-Swain gives Notre Dame its first 2024 commitment

Notre Dame has landed its first commitment in the 2024 class. Following an unofficial visit Saturday to Notre Dame for the Blue-Gold Game, four-star defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain announced his commitment to the Irish. The No. 9 weakside defensive end is defensive line coach Al Washington’s first commit since joining Notre Dame. “He is a cool guy,” Davis-Swain told Inside ND Sports in March. “I’ve talked to him once a week from Notre Dame. He is very cool. I would like to see him in person.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBsb25nIGxvbmcgdGhpbmtpbmcgSSB3b3VsZCBsaWtlIFRP IFNBWSBUSEFUIElNIENPTU1JVFRFRCBUTyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL05ERm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5E Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+ICBhbmQgSSB3b3VsZCBsaWtlIHRvIHRoYW5rIGdvZCBm aXJzdCBhbmQgbXkgZmFtaWx5IGFuZCBmcmllbmRzIGZvciBiZWluZyB0aGVy ZSB3aXRoIG1lIDxicj50aHJvdWdoIHRoZSBnb29kIGFuZCBiYWQgdGltZXMg PGJyPkdPIElSSVNIIOKYmO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NvYWNoV2FzaDU2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFdh c2g1NjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2hmMnkwb2kwOEIiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oZjJ5MG9pMDhCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyYW5k b24gRGF2aXMtU3dhaW4gKEBCcmFuZG9uNTAxNDE0MDUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJhbmRvbjUwMTQxNDA1L3N0YXR1cy8xNTE3 OTkyMDgzNDkxMTE1MDA4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDIz LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

It only took one in-person meeting between Washington and Davis-Swain for the No. 190 player in the class to commit to the Irish verbally. Davis-Swain previously visited Notre Dame last year and was impressed by the campus, coaches and facilities. On today’s trip, he hoped to see the dorms and the football field. Davis-Swain is one of 12 defensive ends in the 2024 class with a Notre Dame offer. The Irish offered the West Bloomfield (Mich.) High product on “Pot of Gold” day in March, accompanying Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia and others in his recruitment. On April 9, he made a trip to East Lansing, Mich., for a visit with the Spartans. Before his pledge, 19 schools had offered Davis-Swain. According to The D Zone, the sophomore standout recorded 18 sacks last season. Although he only has two high school seasons under his belt, the Rivals250 prospect has showcased various skills that translate to the next level.