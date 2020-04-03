Notre Dame made the cut for a four-star cornerback on Friday night. Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale's Philip Riley, who is from Washington State before moving to Florida about a year and a half ago, placed the Irish with Minnesota, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, Virginia Tech and Washington on his top seven schools list. Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame is a top school for four-star cornerback Philip Riley. (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame has been in communication with Riley, a 6-0, 190-pounder, for the past couple of months. Contact picked up between Riley and defensive backs coaches Terry Joseph and Mike Mickens in recent weeks. Just last week, Notre Dame offered Riley a scholarship, and the Irish shot up his board in such a short period of time. “The top thing I like is that academic-wise; they’re top in the nation,” said Riley, who holds 37 offers per his Rivals page. “They have great football, too. I believe they’ve won 11 national championships. It’s a complete package."