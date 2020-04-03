Four-Star Cornerback Names Notre Dame A Favorite
Notre Dame made the cut for a four-star cornerback on Friday night.
Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale's Philip Riley, who is from Washington State before moving to Florida about a year and a half ago, placed the Irish with Minnesota, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, Virginia Tech and Washington on his top seven schools list.
Notre Dame has been in communication with Riley, a 6-0, 190-pounder, for the past couple of months. Contact picked up between Riley and defensive backs coaches Terry Joseph and Mike Mickens in recent weeks.
Just last week, Notre Dame offered Riley a scholarship, and the Irish shot up his board in such a short period of time.
“The top thing I like is that academic-wise; they’re top in the nation,” said Riley, who holds 37 offers per his Rivals page. “They have great football, too. I believe they’ve won 11 national championships. It’s a complete package."
Riley hoped to make a commitment Aug. 1, but with the coronavirus shutting pretty much everything in the country down, his plans in recruiting may change. He wants to take all five of his official visits before deciding, and the NCAA may not lift the dead period any time soon.
“Notre Dame is definitely at the top of my list,” Riley said. “That’s an amazing offer and amazing coaching staff. I do want to get up there.”
The Fighting Irish have seven commitments in the 2021 class, which ranks No. 5 in the country per Rivals.
