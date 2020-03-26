The Notre Dame coaching staff went on a bit of an offer spree on Wednesday, dishing out five new offers in the 2021 class — four at defensive back.

Included in that list is Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley, a 6-0, 190-pounder who is ranked as a four-star prospect.

“I was talking to them for a while now, probably a little over a month or two,” Riley informed BlueandGold.com. “I was talking to Coach [Dave] Peloquin. He said he’d get my film to the coaching staff. That offer really holds some weight. It’s a really prestigious school.”