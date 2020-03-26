Four-Star CB On Notre Dame: ‘It’s The Complete Package’
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Notre Dame coaching staff went on a bit of an offer spree on Wednesday, dishing out five new offers in the 2021 class — four at defensive back.
Included in that list is Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley, a 6-0, 190-pounder who is ranked as a four-star prospect.
“I was talking to them for a while now, probably a little over a month or two,” Riley informed BlueandGold.com. “I was talking to Coach [Dave] Peloquin. He said he’d get my film to the coaching staff. That offer really holds some weight. It’s a really prestigious school.”
Riley spoke with Notre Dame defensive backs coaches Terry Joseph and Mike Mickens on Wednesday, and it was Mickens who delivered the offer during a FaceTime video chat.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news