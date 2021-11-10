Four-star CB Kaleb Beasley breaks down Notre Dame offer, visit
Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy class of 2024 cornerback Kaleb Beasley planned on visiting Notre Dame over the summer, but those plans fell through. He finally made it to campus this past weekend to watch the Fighting Irish knock off Navy 34-6.
It’s safe to say that the four-star prospect enjoyed his time in South Bend.
“It was awesome,” he said. “The facilities and campus were so nice, and the coaches were all cool. The thing I liked most was that Notre Dame cares a lot about academics along with football.
“Five hours before the game at 10 a.m., people were already out there on campus. People in the area live for Notre Dame football. It was awesome.”
Notre Dame had long been interested in Beasley but wanted to offer the sophomore prospect in person. The 6-0, 175-pounder received the good news before the game Saturday.
“We went down for the player walk, and after that, the players went to the locker room, and we went to the field,” recalled Beasley. “Coach [Mike] Mickens came up to me and told me that they like my film and let me know that I have a scholarship from Notre Dame.”
Beasley is the first sophomore cornerback who Mickens has offered.
“That was crazy to me because I’m the first cornerback they’ve offered [in the 2024 class],” he added. “It was definitely a blessing. It means a lot a lot to me.”
Beasley spent a good bit of time talking with Mickens, the Irish’s cornerbacks coach, as well as safeties coach Chris O’Leary.
“They were both really cool,” he said. “It was my first time meeting them. They had a lot of energy.”
Beasley plans on visiting Penn State this weekend when the Nittany Lions host the Michigan Wolverines in a top-25 showdown. That will likely be his last visit for the fall as his team enters the Tennessee Division II Class 2A State Tournament this weekend.
He mentioned that he would like to visit Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Notre Dame and Tennessee after the season.
Lipscomb Academy is coached by Trent Dilfer, a former NFL quarterback who played for five teams across 14 seasons. He led the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl XXXV victory in 2001.
