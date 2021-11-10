Four-star CB Kaleb Beasley breaks down Notre Dame offer, visit

Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy class of 2024 cornerback Kaleb Beasley planned on visiting Notre Dame over the summer, but those plans fell through. He finally made it to campus this past weekend to watch the Fighting Irish knock off Navy 34-6. It’s safe to say that the four-star prospect enjoyed his time in South Bend. “It was awesome,” he said. “The facilities and campus were so nice, and the coaches were all cool. The thing I liked most was that Notre Dame cares a lot about academics along with football.

Beasley received great news while in South Bend over the weekend. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“Five hours before the game at 10 a.m., people were already out there on campus. People in the area live for Notre Dame football. It was awesome.” Notre Dame had long been interested in Beasley but wanted to offer the sophomore prospect in person. The 6-0, 175-pounder received the good news before the game Saturday. “We went down for the player walk, and after that, the players went to the locker room, and we went to the field,” recalled Beasley. “Coach [Mike] Mickens came up to me and told me that they like my film and let me know that I have a scholarship from Notre Dame.” Beasley is the first sophomore cornerback who Mickens has offered. “That was crazy to me because I’m the first cornerback they’ve offered [in the 2024 class],” he added. “It was definitely a blessing. It means a lot a lot to me.”