BlueAndGold - Four-Star ATH Jaden Mangham Dishes On New Notre Dame Offer

Four-Star ATH Jaden Mangham Dishes On New Notre Dame Offer
Birmingham (Mich.) Groves class of 2022 athlete Jaden Mangham has experienced the thrill of receiving a scholarship offer just about 40 times. The likes of Alabama, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and Penn State have offered the four-star prospect.
One of his recent offers came a couple weeks ago from Notre Dame. The Irish have instantly become a top contender for the four-star prospect’s services.
“We’ve been talking a lot since the season ended and building our relationship,” Mangham said of the Notre Dame staff. “I got on the phone with Coach [Marcus] Freeman and Coach [Chris] O’Leary, and they were telling me that they like my film and how I hit.”
Mangham had another call with O’Leary, the Irish’s safeties coach, and received the offer on March 28.
“It was definitely a great moment for me,” Mangham said. “I was excited. It’s Notre Dame!
“I definitely feel like Notre Dame is a great school academically and athletically. You can clearly see how they’ve been dominant on the field. I know you can get a great education there too.”
Mangham already thinks highly of the Fighting Irish staff. He’s enjoyed chatting with Freeman, O’Leary and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens.
“They’re definitely great,” Mangham added. “I love the vibe I get from them. I love building the relationship with them. They’re great coaches and great people to talk to.”
Mangham is listed by Rivals as an athlete, and he can play wide receiver, cornerback or safety at the next level. The Irish staff sees the rangy 6-3, 185-pounder in their back end as a safety.
“I can be a huge help there,” he said. “I like how they use their safeties, and I can fit in their scheme they run.”
Mangham is in no rush to make a decision on which college he will attend. The likes of Baylor, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Washington State and West Virginia are among the schools pushing the hardest for him.
“Once all of this clears up, we’re definitely going to go down [to Notre Dame] and visit so we can see everything and meet the coaches,” Mangham said. “Hopefully they don’t push the dead period back again.
“I’m waiting on the dead period to end. From there, it’ll be making a decision before my senior season starts.”
Rivals ranks Mangham as the nation’s No. 19 “athlete” and the No. 7 player in his home state of Michigan.
