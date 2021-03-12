BlueAndGold - Four-Star ATH Jaden Mangham Dishes On New Notre Dame Offer

Birmingham (Mich.) Groves class of 2022 athlete Jaden Mangham has experienced the thrill of receiving a scholarship offer just about 40 times. The likes of Alabama, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and Penn State have offered the four-star prospect. One of his recent offers came a couple weeks ago from Notre Dame. The Irish have instantly become a top contender for the four-star prospect’s services. “We’ve been talking a lot since the season ended and building our relationship,” Mangham said of the Notre Dame staff. “I got on the phone with Coach [Marcus] Freeman and Coach [Chris] O’Leary, and they were telling me that they like my film and how I hit.”

The Irish recently offered one of the best defensive back prospects from the Midwest. (Rivals.com)

Mangham had another call with O’Leary, the Irish’s safeties coach, and received the offer on March 28. “It was definitely a great moment for me,” Mangham said. “I was excited. It’s Notre Dame! “I definitely feel like Notre Dame is a great school academically and athletically. You can clearly see how they’ve been dominant on the field. I know you can get a great education there too.” Mangham already thinks highly of the Fighting Irish staff. He’s enjoyed chatting with Freeman, O’Leary and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. “They’re definitely great,” Mangham added. “I love the vibe I get from them. I love building the relationship with them. They’re great coaches and great people to talk to.” Mangham is listed by Rivals as an athlete, and he can play wide receiver, cornerback or safety at the next level. The Irish staff sees the rangy 6-3, 185-pounder in their back end as a safety.