The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Johnson named a top 10 in late April of Notre Dame, Tennessee, Purdue, Missouri, Michigan State, Miami, Cincinnati, Penn State, Louisville and Colorado. Notre Dame and Purdue are the only two schools to host Johnson for multiple visits this year.

The four-star athlete from Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side will announce his commitment decision on June 24, he tweeted Saturday evening . Johnson previously hinted at the date on his Instagram story.

Brauntae Johnson will make his college decision before the month ends.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Johnson visited Notre Dame in January for a junior day and returned on Sunday for an official visit. He made trips to Purdue in January and April but did not make an official visit there this weekend. A source told Rivals that visit may still be rescheduled.

Johnson also made visits to Tennessee and Michigan State earlier this year. He's visited Notre Dame seven times since late 2021.

Most schools have been recruiting Johnson as a wide receiver prospect. As a junior, Johnson caught 69 passes for 1,081 yards and 16 touchdowns. But Notre Dame has been recruiting him as a safety, a position he's played less in high school.

Rivals ranks Johnson as the No. 4 athlete, a designation for a recruit who can play multiple positions, and No. 56 overall in the 2024 class.