Notre Dame needed answers at safety in the 2024 class.

The Irish may have found their best one of the recruiting cycle Saturday when four-star athlete Brauntae Johnson announced his commitment to Notre Dame. He chose the Irish over Purdue and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side product took his official visit to Notre Dame earlier this month and didn't take any more official visits following that trip.

Johnson is ranked by Rivals as the No. 58 overall player and the No. 5 athlete, a designation for a multi-positional athlete, in the 2024 class.

"Brauntae Johnson is one of the more interesting athletes in the Midwest," said Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith. "He’s a two-sport star who is also fantastic on the hardwood. He’s played a lot of offense during his high school career but has consistently been camping as a defensive back this summer.

"At 6-foot-3, 175-pounds I’d put him at safety with his range, athleticism and ball skills. Johnson is the true definition of an ‘athlete.’ He could play well at wide receiver in college but could be special at safety. Good thing for the Irish, that’s exactly where they project him in their program. It wouldn’t surprise me if Johnson continued climbing the rankings."

