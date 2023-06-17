2025 four-star TE Nate Roberts commits to Notre Dame
Notre Dame has landed its first offensive playmaker in the 2025 recruiting class.
Following his second visit to campus Tuesday, four-star tight end Nate Roberts verbally committed to the Irish on Saturday.
Roberts chose Notre Dame from his top 12 which included Auburn, Baylor, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end labeled Notre Dame “Tight End U” after his first visit and thinks highly of head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Gerad Parker and the rest of the coaching staff.
“I chose Notre Dame because of the culture, tradition, and coaches,” Roberts told Inside ND Sports. “I have have built a strong relationship with Coach Freeman, Parker, [quarterbacks coach] Gino [Guidugli] and [special teams coordinator] [Marty] Biagi throughout this process. They also have a great history and identity with their tight ends … their.last 12 starting tight ends have been drafted, no one else can say that.”
The Washington (Okla.) High product is ranked by Rivals as the No. 5 tight end and No. 160 overall player in the 2025 class. As a sophomore, Roberts had 33 receptions, 705 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.
"Nate Roberts is a versatile tight end that can play in-line or split outside," said Rivals national recruiting analyst Cole Patterson. "He is a vertical threat that puts stress on the defense with his receiving ability while also being more than a willing blocker in the run game. Roberts has the short area quickness, spatial awareness, and after-catch ability to be a trusted target in an offense."
Roberts joins four-star defensive tackle Davion Dixon as the second member of Notre Dame’s 2025 class. The Irish are ranked No. 7 in the Rivals 2025 class team rankings with a point total of 226. Notre Dame trails Oklahoma, Clemson, Michigan, Penn State, Alabama and Georgia.
