Notre Dame has landed its first offensive playmaker in the 2025 recruiting class.

Following his second visit to campus Tuesday, four-star tight end Nate Roberts verbally committed to the Irish on Saturday.

Roberts chose Notre Dame from his top 12 which included Auburn, Baylor, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end labeled Notre Dame “Tight End U” after his first visit and thinks highly of head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Gerad Parker and the rest of the coaching staff.

“I chose Notre Dame because of the culture, tradition, and coaches,” Roberts told Inside ND Sports. “I have have built a strong relationship with Coach Freeman, Parker, [quarterbacks coach] Gino [Guidugli] and [special teams coordinator] [Marty] Biagi throughout this process. They also have a great history and identity with their tight ends … their.last 12 starting tight ends have been drafted, no one else can say that.”

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS