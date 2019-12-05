Last weekend, a pair of Notre Dame commits led their respective team to a state title victory. Five-star wide receiver pledge Jordan Johnson caught five passes for 84 yards in St. Louis De Smet's (14-0) 35-20 win against Joplin (Mo.) High (13-1) in the championship game of the Class 6 Missouri state playoffs. Rivals250 linebacker and Fighting Irish commit Jordan Botelho capped off his senior season at Honolulu St. Louis (12-0) with a 45-6 triumph versus Kahuku (Hawai'i) High (9-4) in the finals of the Division I Open Hawai'i state playoffs. Botelho finished his high school career with just one loss and four state championships. Four Irish commits will be playing for state titles this week.

Notre Dame cornerback pledge Landen Bartleson plays for a state title this weekend.

Two-way standout Landen Bartleson will look to help Danville (Ky.) Boyle County (14-0) defeat Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central (14-0) in the championship of the Kentucky 4A state playoffs Dec. 7. Bartleson has scored 14 touchdowns offensively, and at cornerback, which he's expected to play at Notre Dame, he's made 37 total stops, two tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and four passes defended. Notre Dame cornerback commit Clarence Lewis and his Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (8-3) squad had a bye week to prepare for its matchup with Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic (6-4) in the championship game of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs Dec. 7.

Lewis has had a strong season at both receiver and cornerback. The three-star prospect picked the Irish over the summer over the likes of Boston College, Kentucky, Nebraska, West Virginia, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others.

In the Rivals100 rankings update this week, four-star tight end Michael Mayer moved up 21 spots to the No. 37 overall prospect in the nation. He's had one heck of a season, catching 44 passes for 845 yards and 14 touchdowns and leading Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic (14-0) to the championship game of the 5A Kentucky state playoffs Dec. 7. The opponent won't be easy, however, with Cov. Catholic facing fellow unbeaten Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass (14-0). One of Notre Dame's 2021 commits will be playing for a championship ring. Do-it-all weapon Lorenzo Styles and Pickerington (Ohio) Central (13-1) face off against Cincinnati (Ohio) Elder (12-2) in the finals of the Ohio Division I state playoffs Dec. 6. Styles' talents are showcased all over the field -- running back, receiver, defensive back, H-back and returner -- for Pick Central.