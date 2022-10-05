Former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o will be at his second Irish football game of the season Saturday.

This time, Te'o will be working. NBC Sports announced Wednesday that Te'o will be part of the halftime and postgame coverage of Saturday's NBC telecast of Notre Dame vs. BYU in Las Vegas (7:30 p.m. EDT).

Te'o will join host Kathryn Tappen and former BYU tight end Chad Lewis from Allegiant Stadium to offer analysis during halftime and after the game. NBC Sports has been featuring alums from Notre Dame and their opponents for halftime and postgame coverage throughout the season.

“I’m excited to be a part of the gameday experience in Las Vegas," Te'o said in a statement released by NBC Sports. "I look forward to joining the NBC team and providing insight on the game and what it means to be a student athlete at the University of Notre Dame. Let’s get this win! Go Irish!"