Former Notre Dame LB Manti Te'o will be part of NBC's telecast of ND-BYU
Former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o will be at his second Irish football game of the season Saturday.
This time, Te'o will be working. NBC Sports announced Wednesday that Te'o will be part of the halftime and postgame coverage of Saturday's NBC telecast of Notre Dame vs. BYU in Las Vegas (7:30 p.m. EDT).
Te'o will join host Kathryn Tappen and former BYU tight end Chad Lewis from Allegiant Stadium to offer analysis during halftime and after the game. NBC Sports has been featuring alums from Notre Dame and their opponents for halftime and postgame coverage throughout the season.
“I’m excited to be a part of the gameday experience in Las Vegas," Te'o said in a statement released by NBC Sports. "I look forward to joining the NBC team and providing insight on the game and what it means to be a student athlete at the University of Notre Dame. Let’s get this win! Go Irish!"
Te'o also attended Notre Dame's 24-17 home victory over California earlier this season. Te'o spoke to the crowd as part of the team's Victory March from pregame mass to Notre Dame Stadium, and he presented the flag before the national anthem prior to the game.
Te'o, who also spoke with reporters prior to the game, received multiple ovations from the ND Stadium crowd. In August, Netflix released a documentary, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, to tell the story of Te'o being catfished during his senior season at Notre Dame.
Read more: Manti Te'o comes home again to hero's reception from the Notre Dame family
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports