Even if John Swofford never intended to finish the final few months of his 24 years as the ACC Commissioner adding another chapter to his already impressive legacy, the COVID-19 pandemic left him with no choice. Set to ride into the sunset upon retirement in the spring, Swofford instead dove into the final and greatest challenge of his career, and he nailed it. * Swofford nailed it in July when he negotiated and reached an agreement that would boost his league’s profile and provide Notre Dame a lifeline by inviting the Irish into his league as an honorary football member for one season. * Swofford nailed it again in August when he unveiled an aggressive but workable scheduling plan for his 15 football programs — complete with flexibility and a couple of bye-week bail-out dates to reschedule postponements — under this season’s extreme and unusual circumstances.

Less than a year before his retirement, veteran ACC Commissioner John Swofford faced his toughest year, and made all the right decisions. (USAToday Sports Images)

* And Swofford nailed it again on Dec. 1 — though not unanimously among his members — when he announced the cancellation of seemingly meaningless road games on Dec. 12 for Notre Dame at Wake Forest and for Clemson in a potential makeup date at Florida State. The immediate blowback to Swofford’s final of these three efforts came from the University of Miami, whose reps complained that cancelling those two games for Clemson and Notre Dame was preferential treatment because Miami still had to play North Carolina on Dec 12 while the other two enjoyed a bye. That complaint had already sailed before and officially after the Hurricanes (7-2) were handed their second league loss of the season in a 62-26 drubbing to North Carolina, a bad beat that made No. 2 Notre Dame (9-0) and No. 3 Clemson (8-1) the two outright title game participants — no tiebreakers needed. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey also piled on, complaining that Swofford’s cancellation of these two games for the league’s top two teams against two opponents hit hard by coronavirus outbreaks this season was nothing more than investment insurance that two ACC teams would become two of the four invitees to the College Football Playoffs (Jan. 1, semis & Jan. 11, title). “I was surprised to see [the ACC] announcement,” Sankey told Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. “It begs one question — if their two most highly-ranked teams were, for instance, [ranked] five and six in the CFP Rankings, would this decision have been made?”