Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EDT for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss Saturday's Blue-Gold Game, what they learned about Notre Dame football this spring, how that informs what comes next and the latest recruiting news while answering questions from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps," a weekly live show on YouTube, is sponsored by Legacy Heating & Air.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND SportsPictured: Eli Raridon (left)