Watch Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton and Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports as they chat on YouTube about their predictions and projections for the 2024 Notre Dame football team, discuss captains and QB competitions and other training camp dynamics, with preseason camp sat to begin next Wednesday. They'll also break down ND's wide receiver recruiting reboot.... and they'll answer questions live from viewers.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Irish head coach Marcus Freeman