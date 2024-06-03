Join Tyler James and Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EDT for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss Notre Dame commitment news with the addition of 2026 quarterback Noah Grubbs and loss of 2025 wide receiver Shaun Terry, observations from Sunday's Irish Invasion camp, a new wide receiver offer in the 2025 class and more Midwest recruiting topics while answering questions from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps," a weekly live show on YouTube, is sponsored by Legacy Heating & Air.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Tyler James, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Christopher Burgess Jr.