Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James on YouTube at 7 p.m. EST for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps" as the discuss Notre Dame's search to replace special teams coordinator Brian Mason, what's worth knowing about Marty Biagi, what Notre Dame's offensive newcomers had to say Wednesday and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services

Pictured: Marty Biagi