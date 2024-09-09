Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EDT for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss the lasting impact of Notre Dame's 16-14 loss to Northern Illinois, news from head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference, where the Irish go from here, and they'll answer questions live from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Riley Leonard (13)