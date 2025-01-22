Football Never Sleeps: How Notre Dame rebounds from championship game loss

Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 8 p.m. EST for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss Notre Dame's loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, what the Irish should prioritize in the offseason and reasonable expectations for the 2025 season. Plus they'll answer questions live from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: AP Photo/Butch Dill

Pictured: Mitch Jeter, left, reacts to missing a field goal